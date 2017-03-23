Obamacare reforms spared 77K N.J. hospital patients from harm, study finds

The New Jersey Hospital Association Wednesday released a report that says a five-year effort to reduce mistakes and reduce unnecessary hospital readmissions spared 77,000 patients from harm and saved $641 million. TRENTON -- New Jersey hospitals saved $641 million by preventing more than 77,000 falls, blood clots, infections and other harmful incidents over the last five years under an Obamacare -funded effort to improve safety, a report released Wednesday concludes.

