NJ Weedman will stay locked up on witness tampering charges

22 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- New Jersey marijuana advocate and restauranteur Ed "NJ Weedman" Forchion will stay behind bars following his latest arrest, a Mercer County judge ruled Tuesday. Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw decided to keep Forchion jailed during an afternoon detention hearing Tuesday, pending the outcome of the witness tampering case against him.

