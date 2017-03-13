New Jersey: Urge your Assembly Members to Oppose Anti-Gun Resolution, ACR 234
The Senate approved the measure on a largely partisan 21-16 vote. This resolution would support a legal challenge to the executive action announced by Gov. Chris Christie last week when he finalized the adoption of rules governing issuance of concealed carry and the " justifiable need" standard.
