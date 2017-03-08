N.J. unions seek control of own pensi...

N.J. unions seek control of own pension plan

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

"When it's your money, you take it a hell of a lot more serious," New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney said about managing public pensions Andrew Seidman covers the New Jersey Statehouse, writing about state policy and politics. Seidman joined the Inquirer in 2012 and started the Trenton beat in January 2014, just as the Bridgegate scandal exploded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc... Fri Mikey 6
News 'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ... Fri Texxy 1
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Feb 24 Dawn 326
Dope in trenton (Apr '14) Feb 21 Jtl1014 6
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Unjust society 2
Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney Feb '17 Kristie 2
Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32 Jan '17 wiseazz 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,507,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC