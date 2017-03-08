N.J.'s $15B Medicaid program is headed for trouble, experts say
Catherine Mazzola examines 7-year-old Giraldo Diegois, one of her Medicaid patients, in this 2015 file photo. Mazzola a pediatric neurologist says it took her office nine months to complete the paperwork to get her on the rolls to take Medicaid patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Feb 24
|Dawn
|326
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb 6
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb '17
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC