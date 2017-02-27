N.J. pension debt soared to $49B last year

TRENTON -- New Jersey's government worker pension funds lost a lot of ground last year, as the state's pension debt rose from $43.8 billion to 49.1 billion, newly released actuarial reports reviewed by NJ Advance Media show. Even as Gov. Chris Christie made a record-high contribution to the pension system, the state's unfunded liabilities climbed ever higher, making the outlook for the weakest public pension system in the country appear worse still.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.