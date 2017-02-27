N.J. pension debt soared to $49B last...

N.J. pension debt soared to $49B last year

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- New Jersey's government worker pension funds lost a lot of ground last year, as the state's pension debt rose from $43.8 billion to 49.1 billion, newly released actuarial reports reviewed by NJ Advance Media show. Even as Gov. Chris Christie made a record-high contribution to the pension system, the state's unfunded liabilities climbed ever higher, making the outlook for the weakest public pension system in the country appear worse still.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Feb 24 Dawn 326
Dope in trenton (Apr '14) Feb 21 Jtl1014 6
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb 6 Unjust society 2
Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney Feb 2 Kristie 2
Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32 Jan '17 wiseazz 1
Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13) Jan '17 Phil Mitchell 4
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec '16 John Gold 2
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC