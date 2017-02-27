N.J. pension debt soared to $49B last year
TRENTON -- New Jersey's government worker pension funds lost a lot of ground last year, as the state's pension debt rose from $43.8 billion to 49.1 billion, newly released actuarial reports reviewed by NJ Advance Media show. Even as Gov. Chris Christie made a record-high contribution to the pension system, the state's unfunded liabilities climbed ever higher, making the outlook for the weakest public pension system in the country appear worse still.
