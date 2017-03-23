N.J. lawmakers vote to block secret million-dollar settlements
Former Hunterdon County Prosecutor Bennet Barlyn filed a lawsuit against the state that claims he was wrongfully terminated for speaking out against the Office of the Attorney General quashing a criminal case for political reasons. TRENTON -- New Jersey lawmakers on Thursday advanced legislation that would prevent state government from keeping whistleblower lawsuit payouts shrouded in secrecy.
