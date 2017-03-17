N.J. lawmakers push to stop Christie's new handgun rules
TRENTON a The state Assembly will vote Thursday whether to join the state Senate in supporting a lawsuit to stop new regulations from Gov. Chris Christie 's administration that could make it easier to legally carry handguns in New Jersey. The Democratic-controlled Senate voted Monday mostly along party lines, 21-16, to pass a resolution approving legal action against the rule adopted last week by the Republican governor's administration.
