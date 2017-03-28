N.J. election watchdog meets after year of paralysis
N.J. election watchdog meets after year of paralysis "It's great to be back in business, it really is," Executive Director Jeff Brindle said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nJpJAe Board members and staff of the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission meet for the first time in over a year on March 28, 2017 in Trenton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Mar 23
|bobby13
|328
|Sports
|Mar 20
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|4
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb '17
|Kristie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC