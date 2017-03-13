N.J. company will pay $75,000 over claims it fired worker with brain tumor

TRENTON -- A New Jersey company that performs laundry and linen services for the health care industry will pay a former employee $75,000 over allegations the company fired her shortly after discovering she had a brain tumor, according to state officials. The company, Linden-based CleanTex, maintained it fired the woman for poor performance and admitted no wrongdoing, according to a copy of the agreement between the company and the state Division on Civil Rights.

