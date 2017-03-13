Musical instrument donations sought for Trenton kids
TRENTON -- Do you have an old violin collecting dust in the closet? If so, Trenton schoolkids eager to try their hand at a musical instrument could use it. Princeton Symphony Orchestra, WWFM The Classical Network and Studio B Bakery & Bistro are teaming up to collect instruments for the Trenton Community Music School, whose free after-school music program has 75 students and is growing each year.
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|4
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Feb 24
|Dawn
|326
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb '17
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
