Musical instrument donations sought for Trenton kids

TRENTON -- Do you have an old violin collecting dust in the closet? If so, Trenton schoolkids eager to try their hand at a musical instrument could use it. Princeton Symphony Orchestra, WWFM The Classical Network and Studio B Bakery & Bistro are teaming up to collect instruments for the Trenton Community Music School, whose free after-school music program has 75 students and is growing each year.

