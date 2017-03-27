More

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014, file photo, Philip Murphy, right, former U.S. ambassador to Germany in President Barack Obama's administration, listens as rock musician Jon Bon Jovi, left, speaks during an event to launch New ... TRENTON, N.J. - The wealthy front-runner in the state's Democratic primary for governor should be punished for setting up political groups before officially entering the contest, two of his rivals said Thursday, with one of them citing emails stolen from Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign chairman as proof of a campaign law violation.

