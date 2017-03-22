More tax data to go online in N.J.

More tax data to go online in N.J.

Read more: NorthJersey.com

More tax data to go online in N.J. Christie kept out a provision to restore certain tax data that had been posted online for years Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nCxE2y Charles A. Richman, right, Commissioner of New Jersey Department of Community Affairs looks on as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announces plans for lead reclamation efforts in New Jersey, Tuesday, April 5, 2016, in Trenton, N.J. Gov. Chris Christie signed a measure into law Wednesday that expands property tax data online, giving taxpayers a broader and more detailed view of their bills and how they compare with others'.

