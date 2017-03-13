Meet your Libertarian candidate for N.J. governor
TRENTON -- New Jersey's Libertarian Party has nominated Peter Rohrman , a Marine veteran from Bergen County, to run in this year's race to succeed Chris Christie as the Garden State's governor. Rohrman, 47, of Ramsey, has never held elected office.
