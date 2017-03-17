March 17: Pennsylvania Man Allegedly ...

March 17: Pennsylvania Man Allegedly Fired For Farting Too Much At Work

Richard Clem is in a stinky situation: His wife filed a lawsuit last month against their former employer who allegedly fired him for farting too much. The 70-year-old man and his wife, Louann, both worked at Case Pork Roll Company of Trenton, New Jersey.

