Man wounded multiple times in daylight South Trenton shooting

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times Friday afternoon on Lamberton Street in South Trenton, police said. Police were called to the 500 block at about 3 p.m. for a reported shooting and found the man on the sidewalk near a front stoop.

