Man pulled from Ewing house fire dies at hospital, officials say
EWING -- Firefighters rescued a man from his burning Clermont Avenue home Monday afternoon, but he later succumbed to injuries at a Trenton hospital, officials said. Ewing Mayor Bert Steinman confirmed the man's death, following the 2:30 p.m. fire at the home off Pennington Road.
