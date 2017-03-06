Man loses legs after drunken driver pins him against car, police say
TRENTON -- A city woman was speeding, reckless and drunk early Sunday when her car slammed into a man as he was standing next to his car - pinning him between the vehicles, police said. The driver, Ivelisse Bassat, was arrested at the scene of the the 1:45 a.m. crash on North Olden Avenue in East Trenton, police said.
