Man leads police on chase into drug h...

Man leads police on chase into drug house, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- A Trenton man is facing 15 charges after police say he ran from detectives into a house with drugs, shotgun shells and more than $10,000 in drug sale proceeds. Tyreek Smith, 24, was charged with 12 drug offenses, eluding an officer, obstructing the administration of law and hindering apprehension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Thu bobby13 328
Sports Mar 20 Jdixo 1
News 'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc... Mar 10 Texxy 4
Dope in trenton (Apr '14) Feb 21 Jtl1014 6
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Unjust society 2
Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney Feb '17 Kristie 2
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC