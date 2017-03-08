Man had 100 decks of heroin, cash, co...

Man had 100 decks of heroin, cash, cops say

9 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON - A man who ran when police confronted him Tuesday was charged with having over 100 decks of heroin, according to Trenton police. Jerry Jones, 21, of Trenton, was charged with having and distributing drugs as well as disorderly conduct after an incident around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

