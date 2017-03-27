Man charged as gunman in killing of South Jersey woman in Trenton

TRENTON -- Authorities have charged a Trenton man with being the gunman in a botched robbery attempt in East Trenton last fall that left a Camden County woman dead of a gunshot wound, officials said. Ronderrick Manuel, 43, is charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and related firearm charges for November 2016 death of Amber Dudley, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced late Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.