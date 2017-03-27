Man charged as gunman in killing of South Jersey woman in Trenton
TRENTON -- Authorities have charged a Trenton man with being the gunman in a botched robbery attempt in East Trenton last fall that left a Camden County woman dead of a gunshot wound, officials said. Ronderrick Manuel, 43, is charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and related firearm charges for November 2016 death of Amber Dudley, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced late Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Mar 23
|bobby13
|328
|Sports
|Mar 20
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|4
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb '17
|Kristie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC