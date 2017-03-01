Local educator moonlights as musician at Trenton hotel
TRENTON -- Alexander "Dr. Suave" Nicolas recently released a record called "The Return" and plans to play cuts from the jazz release at a series of shows at the Wyndham Garden Trenton hotel downtown. Nicolas, a 30-year saxophonist, composer and a producer was born in Panama and has been living in the United States since 1988.
