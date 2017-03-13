Lawrence High School performance of T...

Lawrence High School performance of The Little Mermaid

LAWRENCE -- Lawrence High School students performed "The Little Mermaid" Thursday night and NJ.com and The Times of Trenton was there. The school has two more performances of the show scheduled, Friday March 17 and Saturday, March 19, both at 7p.m. Below are the dates and times for all of the musicals.

