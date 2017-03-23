Latino Children's Book Bravely Tackle...

Latino Children's Book Bravely Tackles the Tough Subject of Cancer

Author Jennifer Bisignano aims to explain cancer to children and aid parents and teachers looking for resources to help their young ones deal with death. How to explain to kids about cancer and the pain of death? Get them to read this book but don't forget to guide them.

