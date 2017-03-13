Last chance to see 'the' circus in Trenton before it's gone forever
"The Greatest Show on Earth" announced earlier this year that the current tour - called Out of this World - would be the circus' curtain call after 146 years. The circus has six performances left at the Sun National Bank Center downtown, and the next is Friday night, March 17, at 7 p.m. "Out Of This World" will be performing in Philadelphia from February 16-2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|4
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Feb 24
|Dawn
|326
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb '17
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC