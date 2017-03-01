Jury selection begins for man accused of killing Trenton rapper
Jafar Lewis, a 26-year-old Trenton resident fatally shot Friday night, performing as hip-hop artist Young Farr last year. TRENTON - The murder trial for Wayne Bush, who's accused of gunning down up and coming Trenton rapper Jafar Lewis three years ago, is almost underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Feb 24
|Dawn
|326
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb 6
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb 2
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC