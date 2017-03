Jury selection begins for man accused of killing Trenton rapper

Read more: The Times of Trenton

Jafar Lewis, a 26-year-old Trenton resident fatally shot Friday night, performing as hip-hop artist Young Farr last year. TRENTON - The murder trial for Wayne Bush, who's accused of gunning down up and coming Trenton rapper Jafar Lewis three years ago, is almost underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.