Judge lifts censorship order in victory for newspaper
The Trentonian newspaper can publish information from a confidential child-abuse complaint obtained by a reporter, a state judge ruled this week Judge lifts censorship order in victory for newspaper The Trentonian newspaper can publish information from a confidential child-abuse complaint obtained by a reporter, a state judge ruled this week Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oE2SDr A state judge has thrown out an order that censored The Trentonian newspaper, and attorneys for the publication on Thursday hailed the ruling as a victory for First Amendment rights in New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Mar 23
|bobby13
|328
|Sports
|Mar 20
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|4
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb '17
|Kristie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC