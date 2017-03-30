Judge lifts censorship order in victo...

Judge lifts censorship order in victory for newspaper

16 hrs ago

The Trentonian newspaper can publish information from a confidential child-abuse complaint obtained by a reporter, a state judge ruled this week Judge lifts censorship order in victory for newspaper The Trentonian newspaper can publish information from a confidential child-abuse complaint obtained by a reporter, a state judge ruled this week Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oE2SDr A state judge has thrown out an order that censored The Trentonian newspaper, and attorneys for the publication on Thursday hailed the ruling as a victory for First Amendment rights in New Jersey.

Trenton, NJ

