Journalism organization gives $5k to Trenton reporter battling state
TRENTON - The Society of Professional Journalists has offered to pay $5,000 toward a Trenton journalist's legal fees as he battles the state. The national society, which aims to protect journalists and the First Amendment, announced the donation this week after the journalist, Isaac Avilucea of The Trentonian filed a request for funds in January.
