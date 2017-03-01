Hoboken public invited to weigh in on...

Hoboken public invited to weigh in on DEP's choice of storm surge plan

HOBOKEN -- After choosing the lowest-impact, least expensive and least protective option for shielding Hoboken from another Sandy-like storm surge , state officials have scheduled a public hearing on the $230 million project for March 16, with a comment period extending another three weeks beyond that. The 45-day comment period on the preferred alternative for the so-called Rebuild by Design -- Hudson River project began on Feb. 24 and will continue through April 10, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection, the state agency spearheading the federally-funded project.

