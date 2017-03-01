Hoboken public invited to weigh in on DEP's choice of storm surge plan
HOBOKEN -- After choosing the lowest-impact, least expensive and least protective option for shielding Hoboken from another Sandy-like storm surge , state officials have scheduled a public hearing on the $230 million project for March 16, with a comment period extending another three weeks beyond that. The 45-day comment period on the preferred alternative for the so-called Rebuild by Design -- Hudson River project began on Feb. 24 and will continue through April 10, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection, the state agency spearheading the federally-funded project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Feb 24
|Dawn
|326
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb 6
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb 2
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC