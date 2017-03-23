Hamilton man identified as victim of ...

Hamilton man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Trenton

Police responded to the side of a house on the first block of Cleveland Avenue around 7:40 p.m. for a report of a man down in the alley, authorities said. He was found unconscious and unresponsive, bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.

