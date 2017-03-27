Hamilton councilman won't seek re-election, new candidate named
HAMILTON -- Councilman Dave Kenny will not seek re-election this November and the township Republicans have chosen former Trenton councilman Gino Melone as their replacement candidate. He said he feels the township is in "terrific" shape and will work to see his party's candidates are elected in the fall.
