Groups coming together for 'Irish holy season' with Mass, dedications
Local Irish group leaders planning Saturday's events, From left, Dennis Keenan, Kevin Meara, 2017 parade Grand Marshal Tom O'Reilly, Sean Pender and Tom Flanagan. TRENTON -- The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Trenton may have been canceled earlier this year, but nearly a dozen Irish heritage groups are coming together Saturday to continue traditions that were part of the former parade.
