Fulop slams N.J. bail reform in state of the city speech

Yesterday

Mayor Steve Fulop addresses a crowd inside Casino in the Park, where he give his sixth state of the city address on March 30, 2017. (Jennifer Brown JERSEY CITY -- Mayor Steve Fulop took a shot at New Jersey's bail reform during his sixth and final state of the city address tonight, saying the system is keeping the city from "turning a corner" on preventing gun violence.

