Follow the Money: Wisniewski is a politician for sale

Assemblyman John Wisniewski is running for governor, claiming to be an acolyte of the reform-minded US Senator Bernie Sanders, who energized a revolutionary movement among Democrats in the 2016 presidential campaign. But the facts show Wisniewski is not a reformer because he is better described as a typical pay-to-play politician who traded jobs and contracts paid at taxpayer expense for contributions to his political campaign fund.

