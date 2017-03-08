Fire damages apartment in 3-story residence in Trenton

TRENTON -- Flames raced through the third floor of a Church Street residence Tuesday night, damaging the living space while the occupants were not home, the Trenton Fire Department said. The fire was reported at about 7:20 p.m. and firefighters led by Battalion Chief Terry Mulryne had it under control at about 7:40 p.m, the department said.

