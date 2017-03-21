FDA OKs new drug as add-on treatment ...

FDA OKs new drug as add-on treatment for Parkinson's

By LINDA A. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer TRENTON, N.J. - U.S. regulators have approved the first new drug in a decade for Parkinson's disease, a chronic neurological disorder that causes tremors and movement difficulties. The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it has approved Xadago for use when a patient's regular medicines aren't working well.

