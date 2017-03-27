FDA approves first drug for aggressiv...

FDA approves first drug for aggressive MS

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Trenton, N.J. a U.S. regulators have approved the first drug for an aggressive kind of multiple sclerosis that steadily reduces coordination and the ability to walk. The Food and Drug Administration approved Ocrevus late Tuesday after a large study found it slowed progression of the neurological disease and reduced symptoms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Mar 23 bobby13 328
Sports Mar 20 Jdixo 1
News 'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc... Mar 10 Texxy 4
Dope in trenton (Apr '14) Feb '17 Jtl1014 6
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Unjust society 2
Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney Feb '17 Kristie 2
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,336 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC