FDA approves first drug for aggressive MS
Trenton, N.J. a U.S. regulators have approved the first drug for an aggressive kind of multiple sclerosis that steadily reduces coordination and the ability to walk. The Food and Drug Administration approved Ocrevus late Tuesday after a large study found it slowed progression of the neurological disease and reduced symptoms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Mar 23
|bobby13
|328
|Sports
|Mar 20
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|4
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb '17
|Kristie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC