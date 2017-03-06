Two of The Observer communities that receive revenues from the Meadowlands Intermunicipal Tax Sharing program claim they are being shortchanged. The Town of Kearny says the N.J. Sports & Exposition Authority advised it to expect a total of $3,555,212 for 2016 but the town says it has only been given a partial payment, leaving an unpaid balance of $1,711,388, and compelling it to "use surplus funds to make up the difference which will have a detrimental impact on the 2017 municipal budget."
