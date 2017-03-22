Driver indicted in death of Trenton crossing guard
TRENTON -- Authorities say that an Upper Freehold man has been indicted on charges that he struck and killed a crossing guard on Route 129 last year. A Mercer County grand jury on Friday indicted Duane Bennett, 43, on second-degree death by auto and third-degree unlicensed driver causing death to another.
