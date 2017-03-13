Days before spring, winter to bring heavy snow, wind to East
Sandwiched between days that felt like spring last week and the official start of spring next week, a "life-threatening" nor'easter is poised to bring a reminder that winter isn't over yet, with blizzard conditions and a blanket of heavy snow expected in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Meteorologists were calling for snowfall totals as high as 20 inches in New York City from the storm's start late Monday through Tuesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar 10
|Mikey
|6
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Feb 24
|Dawn
|326
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb '17
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC