Christie takes action that could make it easier to legally carry a handgun in N.J.
TRENTON a Gov. Chris Christie on Monday announced the adoption of a revised regulation that could increase the odds that local law enforcement will approve residents' applications for permission to carry a handgun. The governor's new regulations will allow a chief of police or the State Police superintendent to consider evidence of "serious threats" that are not directed specifically at an individual, but establish "more than mere generalized fears or concerns" when considering a gun permit application.
