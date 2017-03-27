Christie: 'Can't believe Democrats won't support' raiding Horizon surplus

Gov. Chris Christie said legislation will be introduced soon that would direct funding from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield's reserves to a state fund to pay for drug-addiction treatment for the poor, patterned after a bill proposed a dozen years ago by the Democratic majority leader in the Senate. Christie said in his Feb. 28 budget speech that he wanted Horizon to voluntarily pay into the fund; the company has refused, saying its reserve doesn't represent excess profits, as Christie calls it.

