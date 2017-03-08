Christie calls for more criminal justice reform in final year
Governor Chris Christie shaking hands with ex felons Patrick D'Aiuto, Tariq Love, and John Berry they were given a second chance to be in the labor force. The Governor hosted the Employment Opportunity Summit with various business leaders to discuss and explore innovative ways to implement neutral hiring practices and enhance employment opportunities for New Jersey citizens with criminal records.
