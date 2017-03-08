Christie calls for more criminal justice reform in final year N.J. is prepared to spend up to $15 million on new ads in opioid fight Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m3ImeH Governor Chris Christie shaking hands with ex felons Patrick D'Aiuto, Tariq Love, and John Berry they were given a second chance to be in the labor force. The Governor hosted the Employment Opportunity Summit with various business leaders to discuss and explore innovative ways to implement neutral hiring practices and enhance employment opportunities for New Jersey citizens with criminal records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.