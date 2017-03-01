Career burglar from Costa Rica going to prison again

MORRISVILLE, Pa. -- A longtime burglar whose criminal career began in Bergen County, N.J. in 1976 has been sentenced to prison for two burglaries he committed in the borough last summer, officials said William Brudie, 60, had been living in Costa Rica recently, but in July 2016 authorities say he was staying at a Trenton shelter and walked across the Calhoun Street bridge and broke into homes on Delmorr Avenue and Crown Street.

