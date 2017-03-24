Can NJ afford having 565 towns?

Can NJ afford having 565 towns?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Courier News

New Jersey has too many towns, say lawmakers who think reducing the number of towns through consolidations could do away with duplications of services and employment -- changes that could save money for taxpayers. NJ can't afford having 565 towns but does it anyway New Jersey has too many towns, say lawmakers who think reducing the number of towns through consolidations could do away with duplications of services and employment -- changes that could save money for taxpayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Mar 23 bobby13 328
Sports Mar 20 Jdixo 1
News 'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc... Mar 10 Texxy 4
Dope in trenton (Apr '14) Feb '17 Jtl1014 6
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Unjust society 2
Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney Feb '17 Kristie 2
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,900 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC