Beep, beep, beep: N.J. might lift ban on pagers in schools

TRENTON -- New Jersey lawmakers are considering lifting a ban on an item once considered so disruptive and synonymous with drug dealers that it was outlawed on school grounds. Soon, if state Senators Ron Rice and Jim Whelan get their way, the once controversial pager, also known as a beeper, will be considered contraband in schools no longer.

