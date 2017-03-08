Beep, beep, beep: N.J. might lift ban on pagers in schools
TRENTON -- New Jersey lawmakers are considering lifting a ban on an item once considered so disruptive and synonymous with drug dealers that it was outlawed on school grounds. Soon, if state Senators Ron Rice and Jim Whelan get their way, the once controversial pager, also known as a beeper, will be considered contraband in schools no longer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|14 hr
|Mikey
|6
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|16 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Feb 24
|Dawn
|326
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb '17
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC