Author, firefighters hand nearly 4K books to Trenton students

TRENTON -- Local author Lisa Willever delivered another haul of books to Trenton school kids Monday, again with an assist from city firefighters. Willever, a former Trenton public school teacher who now writes children's books, donated a copy of her latest book - Nicky Fifth Fit, the tenth in the Nicky Fifth series - to every third, fourth and fifth grader in the Trenton public schools.

