At least 8 pedestrians killed this month in traffic accidents
A 13-year-old girl in Westfield last weekend and fatalities in Newark and Lakewood Thursday are among at least eight pedestrians who died after being struck by vehicles across the state since March 1, according to a tally of published reports. The tally includes incidents reported through Friday afternoon, although unconfirmed reports Friday night indicated additional pedestrians had been struck.
