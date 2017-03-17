1700s parchments are a 'who's who' of Colonial Hunterdon
FLEMINGTON - The Hunterdon County Historical Society recently rediscovered two related documents dating from 1744-1758: Oaths of Abjuration and Oaths of Fealty. These parchments tell the story of the elected or appointed officials in the colony who had to swear that they rejected the authority of the Catholic Church and who had to swear their allegiance to King George 11. They serve as a virtual "who's who" of the county that once stretched into Trenton and include the signature of a signer of the Declaration of Independence, John Hart, according to a news release.
