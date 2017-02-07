Video shows figure fleeing area of Tr...

Video shows figure fleeing area of Trenton man's killing

15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON - Moments after 22-year-old Irvin "Swirv" Jackson was shot dead in a Trenton alley in broad daylight, a store surveillance camera captured a second-long key piece of evidence - a figure fleeing the scene. While identifying the figure from the grainy surveillance video was nearly impossible, Trenton Police Detective Scott Peterson said that the footage did give investigators an idea of just how many witnesses were at the scene.

