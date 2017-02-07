Video shows figure fleeing area of Trenton man's killing
TRENTON - Moments after 22-year-old Irvin "Swirv" Jackson was shot dead in a Trenton alley in broad daylight, a store surveillance camera captured a second-long key piece of evidence - a figure fleeing the scene. While identifying the figure from the grainy surveillance video was nearly impossible, Trenton Police Detective Scott Peterson said that the footage did give investigators an idea of just how many witnesses were at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb 2
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan 18
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes
|Dec '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Rag Doll
|32
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC